Vince selected to run for election

Well known community worker Vince Curry has been selected by the DUP to contest the upcoming local government elections on May 2.

Mr Curry, who works with the Resurgam Trust, will stand in the Downshire West constituency and he is hoping his passion for the local community will encourage people to support his campaign.

“I believe more people should be making the effort to get into politics or at least be part of the political process,” explained Mr Curry when he was asked why he decided to run for election.

“I currently work at community/voluntary level where for the last seven years I have been employed to help address community disadvantage across the Lisburn & Castlereagh area. This involves helping to maintain the smooth running of several Social Enterprises, delivering and organising courses such as Empowering Young People and also managing a Women in Community Transformation Programme. This experience at community level has opened my eyes to the needs that exist out there and also the potential there is to make changes that can play a positive role in peoples lives.

“Politics for me isn’t just about the national issues, it has different levels and different needs.

“Having worked in working class communities I appreciate the issues that exist and the resources that are needed to make change. I do believe politics in general needs some fresh faces, fresh thinking and I truly believe the best people to do this are people like myself who live and breathe community.”