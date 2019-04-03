Two refurbished play parks swing into action

Two newly refurbished play parks in Lisburn reopened recently, much to the delight of local children.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council committed over £620,000 to refurbish six local community play parks earlier this year and was pleased to be able to reopen the Queen Elizabeth II Play Park and the Hillhall Play Park.

Alderman Paul Porter, Chairman of the Council's Leisure & Community Development Committee is pictured in the newly refurbished Queen Elizabeth II Play Park with fellow elected representatives, local residents and the contractor Garden Escapes.

Each official opening was attended by members of the local community, local primary schools and elected representatives.

Alderman Paul Porter, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, speaking at the two official openings said: “The refurbishment of six local play parks to create state-of-the-art facilities within a few months has been a significant achievement by the Council and its contractor Garden Escapes.

“Our local communities play a key part in helping to shape the Lisburn Castlereagh area.

“As a council we are committed to supporting them. By providing play parks we are encouraging children of all abilities to get active and socialise.

Alderman Paul Porter, Chairman of the Council's Leisure & Community Development Committee is pictured in the newly refurbished Hillhall Play Park with fellow elected representatives, members of the Hillhall Regeneration Network, pupils from Largymore Primary, and the contractor Garden Escapes.

“Playtime is vital in the development of a child’s cognitive, emotional and physical growth.

“The Council has invested considerably to ensure that community play parks provide an ideal location for children to retreat to and relax after a busy day or perhaps expend some energy to make life more relaxing for their parents, guardians and carers.”

Each play park has a safety surface and a range of play equipment to accommodate all abilities of children.

The other play parks to open in the coming weeks are located at Lambeg, Moat Park, Edgar Avenue and Colby Park.