A British Army soldier on lookout in the Falls Road area of Belfast.

Troops arrive in Northern Ireland at the start of Operation Banner

50 years ago today (August 14 1969) troops were deployed on the streets of Northern Ireland for what would become the British Army’s longest operational deployment

Fifty years ago this week, the first troops arrived in NI for start of Operation Banner

People move to and from the Bogside area of Londonderry after a night of rioting in which at least five people were shot dead.

After the invasion of Bogside and Creggan, British troops conduct street searches of people entering Londonderry.

Lt. Colonel H.C Millman (foreground), the Officer Commanding the First Battalion The Queen's Regiment talking to his men in an advance party of the Battalion, who left Royal Air Force Thorney Island as part of the relief of troops in Northern Ireland.

A line of British troops stand guard in the Falls Road area of riot torn Belfast.

