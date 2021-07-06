Popularity of motorhomes in Lisburn jumps by 186%

Aerial view of the heterosexual couple on the roof of camper van on seaside at sunset

Research shows Northern Ireland is the land of the motorhomes with the highest UK demand for motorhome insurance premiums - the highest ratio of policies per 1000 population than anywhere else in the UK, making residents here more than eight times as likely to have a motorhome than Londoners.

Although demand for motorhome insurance was down by 21% in Northern Ireland across the pandemic, the first five months of 2021 have bucked the trend, with an 84% surge in demand for motorhome insurance compared to the same five months in 2020.

In Lisburn and Castlereagh, there has been a surge of 186%.

All district councils showed an increase in demand from January-May 2021, with Antrim and Newtownabbey up 129%, Mid and East Antrim increased by 128% and Armagh City, Banbridge, Craigavon up by 108%.

CompareNI.com’s Founder Greg Wilson comments: “Northern Ireland is famous for its breathtaking coastline, pretty villages and quality local food and drink. It’s the perfect place to take a break – perhaps explaining why it’s the number one UK region with the largest demand for motorhome insurance. People are keen to explore the wide range of beauty spots Northern Ireland has to offer, from the Mourne Mountains to the Fermanagh Lakes and stunning North Coast beaches.