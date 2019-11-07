The council will be cooking up a storm at their BBQ Sunday Social

Something a little different is lined up for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s next event on its Food and Drink calendar, as tickets are on sale to an extremely unique seasonal ‘BBQ Sunday Social’ with all-Ireland BBQ Champion, Smokin Yankee Michael Duffy.

The event is due to take place during the afternoon of Sunday November 17 in a beautiful countryside courtyard just outside Moira.

Not only will guests have the pleasure of learning from Michael (aka the Smokin Yankee) about the best local, autumnal foods that are perfect for the barbecue, they will also have the opportunity to pick up some culinary tips from one of Northern Ireland’s Great British Chef’s, Chris Fearon.

As we are in the midst of autumn, the masterclass will be celebrating the harvest with a feast enthused by the foods and flavours of our native land and inspired by the American harvest holiday, Thanksgiving.

Vice-Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee Alderman Jim Dillon said, “We are very excited to incorporate this special event to our Food and Drink calendar this year, one that really is like none other.

“We are thrilled to have Moira based company, Great Outdoors BBQ on-board to host the event in their courtyard. The meats will be from their neighbour, internationally renowned Hannan Meats; and will be prepared by our BBQ champion and grilled to perfection for all to enjoy.”

Guests to the BBQ Sunday Social will have the opportunity to graze on delicious local delicacies straight from the grill and can expect a feast of meats, including Buchanan’s Bronze Free Range Turkey and Hannan’s Sugar Pit Chops.

For tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bbq-sunday-social-tickets-78112694171