Tennis dome reopens after storm damage

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has reinstated its tennis dome facility in Wallace Park after it was severely damaged by a storm in 2018.

The dome was officially reopened on Saturday 6 April at the Mayor’s Carnival Parade and Family Fun Day and a new programme of events has been put in place to launch the reopening of the three court facility.

The Wallace Park Tennis Dome was first introduced in 2012 and was taken down in September 2018, following extensive damage caused by Storm Ali. The facility has attracted elite tennis players, with the Ulster Tennis Squad having used it as their training courts in the past. But perhaps the greatest success of the tennis dome has been its ability to attract a wide variety of players including competitive, social and elite across a range of ages.

Alderman Paul Porter, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, said: “We’re delighted to be reinstating the Wallace Park Tennis Dome, which has proven extremely popular with residents and visitors. There has always been a huge interest in tennis in Lisburn and this centrally located facility, with its three self-contained courts, will complement the wide range of sporting options already available in the city.”