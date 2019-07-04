Tasty treats are on  the menu for Lisburn

As we enter the season renowned for the best of Northern Ireland’s food and drinks festivals, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has announced its own unique programme of Food & Drink experiences, planned to run from now untiil December 2019.

With several exciting events, festivals and tasting experiences scheduled to take place across Hillsborough, Moira, Lisburn and Dundonald, food lovers from across Northern Ireland and those travelling from further afield have plenty to look forward to over the coming months.

The 2019 LCCC Food & Drink Programme was officially launched recently at The StillHouse of Moira and the line-up includes a number of larger events, including the popular Hillsborough Farmers’ Markets and Moira’s Speciality Food Fair, which this year is spreading its wings and running for two days (August 17 and 18) as part of a newly created Moira Festival. There will also be a series of ticketed events including a ‘Global Cuisine’ themed series of cookery classes, a ‘Winter Drinks Masterclass’, and a ‘Long Table Dining’ experience, hosted over the coming months by chefs, producers and hospitality providers from within the Lisburn Castlereagh area.

Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, said: “We are delighted to be able to coincide the launch our 2019 Food & Drink Programme at the start of the summer season of food markets and festivals. This year we have introduced several smaller, more intimate events and masterclasses across the council area that will give local talented traders the opportunity to showcase their produce.”