Samara Prentice: My top 9 tips for summer dresses that flatter your figure and work all year-round

For many last weekend will have served as a reminder to start thinking about building a summer wardrobe.

Unsurprisingly, lots of clients have already been asking for dresses this week.

I am delighted because I love versatile clothing and dresses are just about as versatile as they come.

Some are so versatile you will be wearing them into the winter with tights and boots.

Having pieces that can be worn in different ways not only provides more freedom in our outfit options but encourages us to become a lot more creative in how we wear our clothes.

Choose from shirt dresses, floral wrap dresses, sports luxe dresses, shift or sheath dresses and asymmetric styles now that hospitality has reopened.

A one-piece outfit, it’s always handy to have a go-to dress in the wardrobe and with styles to suit everyone, don’t be afraid to experiment with shapes that will flatter your figure!

Check out my industry tips for wearing dresses this summer.

1. Be careful of your length

As a general rule, you always want to have your skirt length at the slimmest part of your leg.

2. Choose the right necklines

Broader shoulders can benefit from a wider neckline by drawing attention to the collarbone whilst a V-Neck can widen narrow shoulders and balance a fuller midsection.

3. Work in harmony

Opt for accessories that work in proportion with your frame and emphasise your best features. The same goes for prints.

4. Belted styles work well to show off your waistline

Style with neutrals, black or browns, or go for something with a bit more contrast to add some flair to your ensemble.

5. Dropped waists are flattering if you are conscious of your tummy area

Create the perfect balance between comfort and style.

6. Asymmetric styles are great for adding curves

Asymmetric lines can give a really gorgeous elongation to the body to flatter and naturally enhance curves.

7. Denim dresses can wear nicely in the cooler months too

Tran seasonal pieces will work hard in your wardrobe for years to come.

8. Toughen up pretty dresses with chunky footwear

It could give you more wear out of dresses you would otherwise ‘keep for good’.

9. Metallic dresses are a gem to waken up tired skin

Cool skin tones will look good in silver or pewter whilst warm skin tones look good in yellow or rose gold and copper.

Check out some of these local boutiques for a great selection of summer dresses:

Rose and Poetry, Lisburn;

Jackson’s of Moira;

Julie Elliott Fashions, Hillsborough.

About Samara

Samara is a fully qualified image consultant and personal stylist who has been trained by some of the most recognised names in the industry.

EVOLVE, which was launched in 2018, was awarded a Women in Business Award in 2018 for Best Pitch and was the runner up in the Women in Business Awards in 2019 for the Best Customer Service.

EVOLVE works with both male and female clients offering services which include image consultancy, colour profiling, body shape analysis, wardrobe editing, personal shopping, in store and online, personal branding for corporate clients and more. Samara is married to Paul Prentice, a Watch Commander in charge of Lisburn Fire Station and owner of Prentice Sports Therapy and Wellbeing Centre, also based in Lisburn. They have four young children under the age of eight.