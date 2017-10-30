Robert Adair Jewellers celebrates 60 years

It’s a sparkling time for Robert Adair Jewellers Ltd. as the renowned Ballymena business celebrate their Diamond anniversary.

Established 60 years ago, Robert Adair Jewellers is one of Northern Ireland’s longest established independent jewellers and diamond specialists. This renowned family firm have built up an exceptional reputation for fine quality wedding and engagement rings, clocks and watches and their continued success after six decades in business is testament to the quality of jewellery and gift items they sell, the professionalism of their staff and the outstanding service they offer to their ever growing clientele.

Robert and Myrtle Adair pictured outside their premises at Mill Street (early 1980s).

Robert Adair have, since their establishment back in 1957, always moved with the times and the business has come a long way since Robert and Myrtle Adair first opened the doors at 12 Mill Street. Steady success over the years necessitated expansion to larger premises in the early 80s and the couple bought, and renovated, the jeweller’s current prime corner site across the road at 47-49 Mill Street. Three watchmakers worked on the premises at that time among them Paddy Cushenan who was in their employ for over 50 years until his sudden death in 2014 aged 81. The success of the business’s early years was in no small way due to the outstanding skill of Robert Adair as a watchmaker and customers came from far and wide to seek his advice. Robert’s skill in the workshop and Myrtle’s presence front of house developed a business with a strong focus on providing customer satisfaction. The couple’s son, Stuart, joined them in 1989, after graduating in Horology from the Irish Swiss Institute of Horology, where he also won a scholarship to train further in Switzerland. Stuart then attained an apprenticeship with renowned jeweller’s Boodle and Dunthorne in Chester, specialising in diamonds. He joined the business in 1989 and a few years later it was expanded again with the purchase of the shop next door and the refurbishment of both premises resulting in their modern and spacious premises at 47-51 Mill Street which were appropriately named, “Diamond House”. Robert Adair offer a bespoke service for those purchasing a diamond ring, providing a choice of diamonds and settings. The business has become renowned for going the extra mile and provides a free cleaning service for every ring purchased from their outstanding range which features engagement rings from just £150.

“We feel very privileged because every item we sell is part of a memory for someone,” said Stuart. “From engagement rings to wedding rings, clocks and watches to mark retirement to gifts celebrating a birth, we have been given a great privilege to help mark that moment and share in a special memory in the life of another. We are delighted to be able to maintain continuity with the past by receiving items to clean or repair, as often they are something that my mum or dad sold decades ago and the customer has a great story to tell about it. The business has been based on quality and personal service over its 60 years and that is the way we want to continue to grow as we look to the future”. Robert Adair are hoping customers will help celebrate their Anniversary by enjoying offers throughout October, including 50% off Thomas Sabo jewellery and up to three items of jewellery cleaned and polished free, when you mention this feature.

Renowned watchmaker Robert Adair pictured in his workshop.

Robert Adair Jewellers' fully fitted, on-site workshop which offers customers an outstanding range of repair services for jewellery, watches and clocks.