Keep your furry friends safe during the hot weather

According to PDSA Vet, Lynne James, heatstroke can unfortunately be a huge issue for dogs at this time of year, and in severe cases can be fatal. Here are her top tips to stay cool:

1) Avoid the heat of the day - One of the biggest heatstroke triggers is too much exercise in hot weather. Though your dog might typically enjoy long walks and frolicking around the garden, it’s best to stay indoors for the hottest part of the day.

2) Provide access to shade and water - If you’re planning on heading out of the house, make sure to pack a supply of water for your dog so you can hydrate them throughout the day. Cooling your dog down with a splash of water can help them maintain a comfortable body temperature

3) Be wary of hot spaces - Whatever the weather, you should never leave your dog in small, unventilated spaces, particularly cars, caravans or sheds.

4) Cut back on the coat - For dogs with thicker fur, hot weather can be especially uncomfortable. During the warmer seasons, consider having your dog’s coat groomed or clipped short to help prevent them from over-heating. It’s also important to be aware that flat-faced breeds such as Bulldogs, Pugs and Shih Tzus are at a higher risk of heatstroke, as they can’t cool down as effectively through panting.

5) Watch their weight - Though this is more of a long-term issue, watching your pet’s weight is crucial as overweight dogs are more at risk of heatstroke. Keeping your dog at a healthy weight will not only help to prevent a number of additional health problems, but also stop them getting as hot in warm weather so they can enjoy some fun this summer.