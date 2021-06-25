June is now ‘Star’ of the show

One such case was that of Golden Labrador June, or ‘June-Bug’ - a nickname fondly coined by a member of the USPCA veterinary team who provided her with round the clock care. June came into the USPCA earlier this year, heavily pregnant and exhausted. At around only seven years of age, the veterinary team suspected that this was one of many pregnancies that she had experienced, following assessment of her condition. When the time came, June was struggling to give birth naturally and it was discovered that she had an underlying tumour which caused complications and unfortunately, she lost her pups. June had a significant recovery process ahead of her but in foster with a member of the USPCA veterinary team for nearly two months, she really went from strength to strength.

During her time in foster, June spent lots of time lounging in the sun, playing with her foster brother and sister, and snoozing in the kitchen. Although she has been through a lot, especially this year, her transformation has been incredible and it’s a real joy to see a little light in her eyes again.

Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA Development Manager, said, “We unfortunately see many sad cases here at the USPCA, just like June’s. We’ve been delighted with the progress she has made, and it really shows that lots of time, love and care, can be healing. June has since found a brilliant new home and she is adored by her owners, earning herself a lovely new name – Star!