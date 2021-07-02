In search of a home

Freya

She likes getting scratches and lots of attention from her favourite humans.

Freya loves getting out and about for her walks.

Freya is in search of an adult only home, with very few visitors.

She is sociable with other dogs but would prefer to be the only pet in the home.

Freya must have a large, secure garden space to play in.

An owner with previous experience of owning larger dogs is a must as Freya is full of energy and doesn’t realise how big she is.

Freya can be shy around new people but will quickly become your best friend!