Dogs Trust urges people to give old dogs new digs

But Dogs Trust Ballymena is urging dog lovers who are thinking of welcoming a four-legged friend into their life to consider giving a golden oldie their perfect retirement home.

Google searches for buying a puppy increased by a huge 213% after lockdown began in March last year compared to the previous twelve months (1). Now Dogs Trust is asking people to remember that when it comes to giving a rescue dog a second chance, older dogs need new homes too – and have lots to offer.

One such dog is Jack, an 11-year-old Lhasa Apso, who was adopted recently by Marion Jenkins, aged 65 and her daughter Sarah (37), from County Armagh.

Marion said: “My daughter had been trying to get me to adopt a rescue for the last couple of years and we regularly kept an eye on local dog rescue website. I was adamant that we should get an older dog because it would likely be an easier adjustment for us than adopting a young puppy.

“When I noticed Jack’s profile on Dogs Trust Ballymena’s website, I instantly knew he was the one for us because his character shone through in his pictures – he just looked like a nice little old man. It wasn’t long before the rehoming centre team brought him to us via their handover at home service and he settled in really quickly.

“Jack has been a dream to have at home because he is just as besotted with us as we are with him and despite being an older dog, he is still very much young at heart. Even though he is never on his own for long, he is quite happy to follow you around or snuggle up on the couch and is fully house trained too.

“I would encourage anyone thinking of adopting a dog to consider an older dog. Jack makes us so happy and seeing him happy is fantastic.”

Conor O’Kane, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “In the last year so many people have wanted to welcome a puppy into their family, but just like Jack has proven, older dogs make fantastic companions too.have had positive experiences, they will take things in their stride.”