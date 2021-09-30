New £80,000 park trail will improve health for local people

Environment Minister Edwin Poots MLA is pictured at the new Glenmore Park Trail in Lisburn

Minister Poots was speaking as he viewed the completed first phase of the project, which includes the creation of an access pathway and water crossing from Glenmore Activity Centre into Deadwall Plantation.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council received funding of £50,000 from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) 2020/21 Environmental Challenge Fund for this first phase.

Additional funding of £30,000 from the Department has been offered to facilitate a second stage of this path being developed later this year which will provide a link to the Lagan towpath.

Lagan Valley MLA, Minister Poots said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to walk the new park trail here in Lisburn, which received £50,000 from my Department’s Environmental Challenge Fund for the first phase of development.

“Projects like this are important in sustaining and improving the health and wellbeing of local residents, both young and old.

“This particular 1.75km park trail, with its paths, wood carvings and habitats, will raise awareness of biodiversity and allow the people of Lisburn to get closer to nature as it provides an access route around a Site of Local Nature Conservation Importance (SLNCI) located within Lagan Valley Regional Park.

“This is a facility that can and should be enjoyed by people of all abilities, providing a new opportunity for outdoor recreation and physical activity in a natural wildlife setting.

“I’m particularly impressed by the inclusion of a ‘Map for All’, provided by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).