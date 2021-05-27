It’s all go as the Blaris Greenway extension is officially opened

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has opened Phase 3 of the Blaris Greenway which connects Sprucefield Park and Ride with the Halftown Road providing a safe route to walk, wheel or cycle. Joining Minister Mallon to cut the ribbon are Sustrans Routes and Network Officer, Thomas McConaghie , Lady Mayoress of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Sarah Trimble and Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Nicholas Trimble

The latest phase of the scheme links Sprucefield Park and Ride to Halftown Road, a distance of 1.4 kilometres.

This brings the total length of the Greenway to 2.8 kilometres from Halftown Road to Blaris Road where it connects with Union Locks, Lisburn and the Lagan Towpath, providing a virtually traffic free route of around 24 kilometres into Belfast city centre. The path is four metres wide along the majority of its length and also incorporates a series of passing bays along the route to allow local access for agricultural vehicles, providing ample space for everyone to share safely.

Minister Mallon said: “As more of us are choosing pedal power or walking over the traditional car this latest safe traffic-free route will be a welcome addition to the increasingly popular Blaris Greenway by those from local communities who wish to walk, wheel or cycle as a form of leisure or as part of their daily commute. The path is conveniently located within reach of Culcavy and Hillsborough, provides access to Maze-Long Kesh and has direct public transport connections to Belfast from the Sprucefield Park and Ride site.

“It was important for me that the local farming community also had access to their agricultural land and I am pleased that we have been able to incorporate passing bays along the path, providing safe passage for all who travel along it.”