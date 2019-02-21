On this Day 21 February 1916: The Battle of Verdun commenced

4. Verdun Rebuilt

circa 1925: The French fortified town of Verdun, on the Meuse, scene of the longest and most severe battle of World War I in 1916, in which the French repelled a powerful German offensive. Ten years after the battle, the reconstruction of Verdun is almost finished. The archbishop's residence, which had to be almost entirely rebuilt, is viewed from the cathedral. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Hulton Archive

Getty Images