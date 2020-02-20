Nerves start to simmer as Suzie reaches the final of the Best Home Cook

Friends, family, and fans of Lisburn woman Suzie Arbuthnot, who is putting her cookery skills to the test on hit BBC show Best Home Cook, will have everything crossed as the budding chef competes in the final tonight (Thursday February 20).

Everyone will be tuning into BBC One at 8pm to see if Suzie can beat off the stiff competition and bring the crown home to Lisburn.

Suzie has been a firm favourite with the judges - Mary Berry, Angela Hartnett and Chris Bavin - throughout the competition and her Steak and Guinness Pie also won rave reviews from acclaimed chef, and guest judge, Tom Kerridge.

It was a nail-biting semi-final last week as the four contestants cooked up a storm in an attempt to secure a coveted place in this week’s final.

With all four eventually battling it out in the dreaded Elimination Round, Oli Mannion was sent home, leaving the three ladies - Suzie, Georgia Salamat and Sarah Woods to compete in the final.

Nerves are starting to build ahead of the final tonight. “I am currently really nervous to watch tonight’s final episode,” admitted Suzie. “There are a lot of twists in it so it will be another nail biting/ edge of your seat one! “

Suzie has been overwhelmed by the amount of support she has received from everyone at home in Northern Ireland and would like to thank everyone has been tuning in to see her progress each week.

“The amount of support, encouragement and complements I have received both locally and nationally has been humbling and has given me so much self belief and confidence in who I am,” she continued.

“So as a way to thank my local friends, family and viewers who have been rooting for me throughout this journey I am hosting a screening of the final episode in my hockey club (Lisnagarvey) tonight. I am very grateful for all the support and I hope to do you all proud.

“It has been an amazing once in a lifetime experience and I am so honoured to have been picked as a contestant for the show.”

Tune into BBC One at 8pm to see how Suzie gets on in the final. Good luck Suzie!