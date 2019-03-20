Major investment in city centre office space

Northern Ireland’s largest hospitality group, Beannchor has announced a significant £350,000 investment in the launch of a new co-working office venture at Lisburn Square.

Cubic CoWork will open at Lisburn Square in April, offering 8,000sq ft of flexible, stylish, innovative, technologically advanced workspace. Further investment in other locations across Northern Ireland are also being explored.

Beannchor owns and operates many of Northern Ireland’s leading hospitality venues, including Belfast’s 5-star Merchant Hotel, Bullitt Hotel and eight Little Wing Pizzerias. The Group will also open a new hotel, The Haslem at Lisburn Square later this year.

Commenting on the announcement, James Sinton, Group Finance Director, Beannchor said: “From start-ups and freelancers through to more established businesses, we believe Cubic will be a space that will help local entrepreneurs to thrive and progress to the next level. Lisburn Square benefits from a dedicated underground car park and this new space will allow our members to reduce their commutes and make the most efficient use of their time. With the opening of The Haslem later this year, and the other successful restaurants and cafes at Lisburn Square, we see the location becoming the heart of Lisburn city centre.”

Alderman William Leathem, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, welcomed the investment. “Everyone knows that high quality venues and Beannchor go hand in hand and we are delighted as a council to welcome the addition of these new businesses to our city,” he said. “Their investment shows confidence in our area and we look forward to officially welcoming them to our City.”