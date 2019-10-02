Little Wings lets communities fly with £500 boost

Homegrown pizzeria brand, Little Wing is offering up a much-needed cash boost to kids’ clubs in Lisburn, with the return of its Little Wing Little Stars bursary scheme.

Over the last nine years, Little Wing has donated over £125,000 to local community groups, schools and charities through various forms of sponsorships, bursaries and charitable donations.

Jakub Jelen, member of Lisburn Taekwondo Club, one of last year's winning clubs

The Little Stars bursary scheme, which launched in 2014, is an integral part of Little Wing’s on-going community outreach programme and has supported a total of 34

children’s clubs across Northern Ireland to date, including Lisburn Taekwondo Club in Lisburn.

The Little Wing Little Stars bursary programme is open to all kids’ clubs working with children under the age of 13, which are located nearby to Little Wing’s restaurants across Northern Ireland, including its popular pizzeria on Lisburn Square.

Each club will receive a bursary of £500 to support their work in the local communities within which Little Wing operates.

Philip Pettitt, general manager, Little Wing Lisburn, pictured with Poppy Laverty and Enzo Laluces, members of Lisburn Taekwondo Club, one of last year's winning clubs

Commenting on the announcement, Luke Wolsey, managing director, Little Wing, said: “We are proud to open the nomination process for our Little Stars bursary initiative for the sixth year and are calling on people to tell us which local kids clubs in Lisburn deserve to win.

“Playing an active role in the communities we serve is an integral part of our ethos and we are proud Little Wing has donated over £125,000 to local community groups, schools and charities through various sponsorship, bursaries and event fundraisers.

“This is our biggest bursary fund to date and we’re looking forward to once again supporting the fantastic work of local kids’ clubs in Lisburn.”

Praising the scheme, Julie McBride, club secretary from Lisburn Taekwondo Club, one of last year’s winning clubs, continued: “We were delighted to have been named as one of the clubs to receive financial support from Little Wing as part of its Little Stars bursary.

“The cash-boost enabled us to purchase essential equipment including 30 new mats for our players to train on.

“It’s great to hear that Little Stars is running for another year and demonstrates Little Wing’s ongoing support to the local community.”

To apply for the Little Wing Little Stars bursary scheme, local children’s clubs simply need to submit a 300-word entry, or create a two-minute video, explaining why they need the bursary and what it will be used for, along with the location of the club’s nearest Little Wing restaurant.

Entries opened on Tuesday, October 1 and can be emailed to bursaries@littlewingpizzeria.co.uk.

For full terms and conditions, please visit: http://www.littlewingpizzeria.com/kids

For further information visit littlewingpizzeria.com.

Visitors can also connect with Little Wing on Facebook and Instagram @littlewingpizzeria.

* Little Wing currently operates in eight locations; Ballyhackamore, Ann Street, Newtownards, Lisburn Road, Lisburn, Holywood, Bangor and Enniskillen. The ninth restaurant is to open in Whiteabbey in November 2019.