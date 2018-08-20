Lisburn locals shortlisted for NI Health & Fitness Awards

A Lisburn business, a gym member and a personal trainer have been shortlisted for Northern Ireland’s first ever Health and Fitness Awards sponsored by Centra.

Lisburn mobility product firm, Leckey Design, has been shortlisted in the Best Corporate Wellness Programme category sponsored by Cathedral Eye Clinic, Margaret Rogers from Mags Health and Fitness is in the running for Female Personal Trainer of the Year sponsored by Gym Co and Nuala O’Connor, a member of Fitness Matters, has been shortlisted in the Gym Member of the Year category sponsored by Crowne Plaza Belfast. Winners will be announced on Saturday, September 22, in the Crowne Plaza Belfast.

For tickets for the Health and Fitness Awards (judges pictured above) contact sarah@weirevents.co.uk