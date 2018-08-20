Larchfield Annual Family Fun Day and Vintage Rally

Larchfield Community Association will hold their annual Family Fun Day and Vintage Rally on Saturday, September 8, at 136 Windmill Road, Hillsborough.

The theme of the day will be the celebration of the 60 th anniversary of the “Massey Ferguson” brand and the Association would like to see at least 60 Massey Ferguson tractors and, where possible period implements, on display on the day. They would also

welcome any examples of Massey Harris tractors. All other types of tractors, machinery, classic cars and vintage motor cycles will be most welcome.

Registration is from 10am with general public admission from 11am. Enquiries to Brian McCallister on 07775 665 951 or Patricia Halliday on 07713 257 691.