IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane with the Star archive

Mr R Geddis attends customers at the flower stall during the Magheragall Parish fete in 1970.

Detective Inspector M Murphy and Mrs Murphy, Chief Superintendent Mahon and Mrs Mahon. and Siperintendent Kernaghan and Mrs Kernaghan at the Dunmurry RUC station dinner dance in 1970.
Rodney Shanks (left) and Gary Ringland were just two of the five pupils fom Lisnagarvey Secondary School who were presented with silver Duke of Edinburgh awards in 1970.
Members of the 178th Company (Lisburn Cathedral) Girs' Brigade who won the Northern Ireland Scipture Shield in 1970. The girls are pictured with Captain Mrs E Cassidy and Dean of Connor the Very Rev R Adams.
The junior section of the Jennifer Bullick School of Ballet in 1970.
