IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane with the Star archive
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
Thursday 17 January 2019 11:47
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Detective Inspector M Murphy and Mrs Murphy, Chief Superintendent Mahon and Mrs Mahon. and Siperintendent Kernaghan and Mrs Kernaghan at the Dunmurry RUC station dinner dance in 1970.
JPIMedia
Rodney Shanks (left) and Gary Ringland were just two of the five pupils fom Lisnagarvey Secondary School who were presented with silver Duke of Edinburgh awards in 1970.
JPIMedia
Members of the 178th Company (Lisburn Cathedral) Girs' Brigade who won the Northern Ireland Scipture Shield in 1970. The girls are pictured with Captain Mrs E Cassidy and Dean of Connor the Very Rev R Adams.
JPIMedia
The junior section of the Jennifer Bullick School of Ballet in 1970.
JPIMedia
