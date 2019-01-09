IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Star archive
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Pictured in 1970, Horace Crawford putts under the watchful eyes of Jimmy Tollerton, George Burton and Norman Collins.
Mr NG White received the Captain's Day prize at Dunmurry Golf Club in 1970 from Mr HS Eaton.
Boys from the school-learvers class 4E from Lisnagarvey Boys' School pictrued in 1970 before heading off to Hillsborough lake to try out their new boat,.
The St Patrick's team pictured with the team from St John's before an Under 16 league game in 1970.
