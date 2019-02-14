IN PICTURES: Take a look back at the Star archive
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
Thursday 14 February 2019 12:16
Men lining up for a pram race in Dromore in 1970.
Mrs McKee, Mrs Todd and Mrs Kelly before heading off down the fairway in 1970.
Christine Andrews (third left front row) went to Gibraltar in 1970. She is pictured with some of her colleagues from the Grundig factory in Derriaghy before setting off.
Mr Derek Allen, chairman of the Lisburn and District Schools FA presents the St Aloysius Primary School team with the Under 11 trophy which they won after beating Suffolk Primary at Celtic Park in 1970.
