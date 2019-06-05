IN PICTURES: Relive some special moments from Lisburn in 1980
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
Mr and Mrs Robert Bunting and the Rev Eric Kingston with some of the children at the Bran Tub lucky dip at the Annahilt Parish barbecue in 1980
Ray Moffett, an eleven handicapper at Lisburn Golf Club returned 41 points to win the Captain's Day prize in 1980
Mr and Mrs Stanley Howard and party at the Wallace High School Parent Tecahers Centenary dance in 1980
Girls from St Anne's Primary who won the Belfast area Superschools Competition in 1980. Also included is techer Mr W Moore
