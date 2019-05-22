IN PICTURES: Look back through the Star archive
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Dunmurry High School science teacher Mr Steven Craber with Stephanie Schmidt, Janice Vance and David Gillan at the school open night in 1992
JPIMedia
Gary Coates of Hillhall and Eddie Moulds of Ballinderry A who took part in the NI Smithwicks Open Championship in 1993. They are pictured with NIDO president Sam Kirkpatrick
JPIMedia
The committee of the Lisburn Support Group for the NI Hospice who organised a country and western concert in 1993
JPIMedia
Hillhall Villa under 15s who competed in the Ballynahinch and District League in 1993
JPIMedia
