Matthew Shields receives the Victor Ludorum Cup for best athlete at Lisnagarvey High School in 1970 from Mary Peters

IN PICTURES: Look back at 1970 with some photos from the Star archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Councillor Hugh Bass hands over the Sportsman of the Year award to Mervyn Law at the Lisburn Rangers annual dinner in 1970
Dancers from the Jennifer Bullick School of Ballet pictured in 1970
Linfield Social and Dart Club members at their annual dinner in 1970
Nine month old Peter, son of Mrs M Beaumont was featured in the Star in 1970
