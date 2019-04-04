IN PICTURES: Celebrations at SERC’s Lisburn campus awards night
Over 50 students were recognised at South Eastern Regional College’s annual Student Excellence Awards for students attending the Lisburn Campus at a special event attended by over 200 guests.
The Awards were presented by the Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Uel Mackin, Karen Fraser, SERC Board of Governors and guest speaker, Monica McCard.
Chris Mullen - Thales Group - received an award for providing 'Support for SERC Students and Apprentices with Placements or Employment'. He is pictured with Karen Fraser, SERC Board of Governors and Guest Speaker Monica McCard from Lisburn.
Philip Keenan, Specialised Electronic Services, won an award for Commitment to Upskilling staff across the Company. He is pictured with Karen Fraser, SERC Board of Governors and Guest Speaker Monica McCard from Lisburn
Jim Daly from Little Electrical won an award for Commitment to Upskilling staff across the Company. He is pictured with Karen Fraser, SERC Board of Governors and Guest Speaker Monica McCard from Lisburn