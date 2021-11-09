Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Jess

Age: Three

Breed: Collie

Jess is a beautiful, bright girl who is very friendly and enjoys a fuss. She loves her toys and feeding enrichment toys keep her entertained in kennels as she awaits her forever home. Jess hasn’t had much experience in a home environment and although we are looking for a permanent home for Jess, we would also welcome a temporary foster home where she could gain more life experiences. Jess can be sensitive to unexpected noises and she will require understanding owners who can help her overcome any fears. She is also sensitive to traffic noises so a home in a quiet area and walks in quiet locations would be required for Jess. Someone who has experience of owning a collie dog would be the ideal new owner for the lovely Jess. She could share her home with a doggy pal, pending several successful meets at the centre, and she could also live with children aged 12 and up.

Brody

Age: Eight

Breed: Chinese Crested

Brody is a very affectionate little dog who is currently enjoying all the comforts of a foster home as he awaits his new forever home. He can be shy on first meeting but will come round in his own time and once you have gained his trust he loves a cuddle. When Brody is feeling playful he can be found with a soft toy. He really enjoys human company so he is looking for a new home where his owner is around for most of the day.

In his foster home Brody is enjoying sleeping in the bedroom at night. He is looking for a calm and quiet adult only home with no children and no visiting children and where he is the only dog. Brody does have some medical needs that the team will discuss with potential adopters.

Conor O’Kane, Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager explains the changes at the Centre as restrictions ease.

He says: “Since the pandemic hit, Dogs Trust Ballymena has been continuing to take in, care for and rehome dogs, thanks to our amazing team and local supporters.

“During this time, we have established a virtual rehoming process which has been a huge success, levelling the playing field for many dogs who have been previously overlooked by potential new families.

“Amid the upheaval of the past year, we have been incredibly proud of how our team has overcome the challenges faced to do the best by our dogs.

“The pandemic has allowed us to try new things and take valuable learnings away to inform new processes.

“As restrictions lift, we will be continuing with our successful virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners.

“However, we love being part of the local community and want to start welcoming people back to the centre, while continuing to put the wellbeing of our dogs and staff first.

Members of the local dog-loving public can book a slot to visit the centre on one of our Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm.

Visitors will be able to meet our friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including our state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of our gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

“Information Days will not have a rehoming focus, and anyone who is interested in rehoming a dog from us will be directed to the virtual rehoming process to begin their rehoming journey.

“We believe these more intimate visitor Information Days will help our dogs to start to feel comfortable again in the presence of members of the public, while helping us to keep staff and visitors safe.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank local dog lovers for their continued support and for helping us do what’s best for the dogs in our care.