The heart of the countryside

The property enjoys a spacious private site with panoramic views over the surrounding countryside and towards the Dromara Hills.

The property benefits from four spacious bedrooms and three reception rooms, along with a large detached garage.

Accommodation comprises: Reception hall; lounge; dining room; family room; kitchen/dining; utility room; shower room.

First floor: Four spacious bedrooms (master with ensuite shower room); family bathroom; walk-in hotpress.

GROUND FLOOR

Reception hall - PVC front door. Hardwood floor. Cloakroom.

Lounge - Solid wood flooring. Feature fireplace with cast iron inset, slate hearth and wooden surround. Bay window. Double doors to hall.

Family room - Feature fireplace with tiled inset, granite hearth and wooden surround. Downlighters. Wall light points. Wooden flooring.

Dining room - Solid wood flooring. Dimmer switch. PVC patio doors.

Kitchen/dining - Range of high and low level units. Large and small bowl stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap. Space for Range style cooker. Extractor unit. Integrated dishwasher. Tiled floor. Part tiled walls.

Utility room - Plumbed for washing machine. Space for tumble dryer. Space for American style fridge. Tiled floor.

Shower room - Shower cubicle, pedestal wash hand basin and w.c. Fully tiled walls.

FIRST FLOOR

Master bedroom - Laminate wooden floor.

Ensuite shower room - Corner shower cubicle with electric shower, pedestal wash hand basin and w.c. Fully tiled walls. Tiled floor.

Three additional bedrooms

Bathroom - White suite to include bath, shower tray, pedestal wash hand basin and w.c.