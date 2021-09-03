Sweeping drive, secret pathways and outstanding views in this stunning Lisburn country home

This outstanding luxury detached residence of circa 4000 sq ft occupying a magnificent mature site of circ one-acre laid out in landscaped garden nestled in a prestigious semi – rural locality on the outskirts of Lisburn, is convenient to the M1 motorway and within a few minutes’ drive of many social and cultural attractions of south Belfast and Belfast city centre.

Built about 25 years ago this superb red brick detached dwelling is tucked well back from the road and approached by an impressive remote control entrance gates and sweeping driveway which leads to the parking and turning area and integral double garage.

This property benefits from a south facing garden to the rear, in addition it offers a unique blend of location, setting, design, privacy, convenient and delightful views over the adjoining countryside.

Situated within easy reach of leading schools, whilst convenient to the M1 Motorway, the property is in a prime location.

Features:

An exceptional individually designed C. 4,000 sq ft detached residence built approx 25 years ago and occupying a fully landscaped site of one Acre / south facing garden to the rear.

Stunning reception hall with feature staircase to gallery landing.

Open plan lounge and dining room with ornate fireplace and views over the front and rear gardens.

Separate family room off the kitchen with feature fireplace with doors to rear patio terrace.

Excellent entertaining sized kitchen open plan to sunroom and south facing patio and garden.

Master suite with dressing rooms and shower room.

3 further bedrooms (one with an ensuite shower room).

Fully double glazed / oil fired central heating / alarm system.

Secure enclosed site with feature entrance pillars, brick wall and remote control gates.

Integral double Garage, ample parking and turning area.

Mature fully landscaped gardens in lawns, extensive granite patio area, pergola, gazebo, BBQ area, ornamental Fish Pond with wooden bridge, and even secret pathways.

Address: ‘Longshot’ 12 Drumbo Road, Lisburn BT27 5TX

Price: Offers over £950,000

Estate agents: Natalie Clarke Residential

1. 1. ‘Longshot’ 12 Drumbo Road, Lisburn Photo Sales

2. 3. ‘Longshot’ 12 Drumbo Road, Lisburn Photo Sales

3. 4. ‘Longshot’ 12 Drumbo Road, Lisburn Photo Sales

4. 7. ‘Longshot’ 12 Drumbo Road, Lisburn Photo Sales