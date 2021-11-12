Superb spacious family home

This fantastic family home offers spacious accommodation suitable for modern family living, boasting five bedrooms, three reception rooms and a separate office.

The private and elevated site offers stunning countryside views of the rolling hills of County Down.

This property is suitable for many purchasers, especially those seeking the feel of countryside living whilst being close to surrounding towns such as Dromore, Banbridge and Hillsborough, which offer strong transport links.

FIRST FLOOR

Lounge: Open fireplace with wood burning stove

Kitchen / Dining / Living Area: Modern fitted kitchen with an excellent range of high and low level units, granite worktops and splashbacks, Integrated dishwasher, Integrated fridge/freezer, electric/gas Rangemaster with double oven/grill and 5 ring hob, double larder, feature breakfast bar, low voltage recessed lighting, undermount 1.5 bowl stainless steel sink with mixer taps and single drainer, instant hot water tap, extractor fan with feature surround, open fireplace with gas fire inset, manufactured surround and mantle, granite hearth, cast iron inner surround, tiled flooring, 1 x single panel radiator, 2 x double panel radiator, cornices.

Dining Room: Laminate wooden flooring, sliding doors to rear patio area

Utility room and WC

Three bedrooms and bathroom

SECOND FLOOR

Master Bedroom: Velux windows, access to ensuite, walk in dressing room

Two further bedrooms

EXTERIOR

Front enclosed garden containing a wide variety of trees, tarmac driveway which leads to garage and offers ample car parking. Delightful, well maintained enclosed rear garden. Paved patio area perfect for outdoor entertaining opens onto rear lawn. Detached Double Garage