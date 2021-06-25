Stunning Hillsborough home

Finished to an exacting specification throughout its bright, airy and naturally flowing accommodation, this fine home also enjoys mature well-screened gardens in lawn with two separate patio areas, one enjoying panoramic tree-top views.

The property also provides an opportunity for someone to work from home, with one room accessible both internally and externally, lending itself as a home office, or if required as an extra bedroom.

For those wishing to commute, public transport links are close-by, whilst the nearby A1 offers easy access to Sprucefield, Lisburn and Belfast, or Southbound towards Newry and Dublin.

Accommodation comprises: Reception Vestibule; Kitchen with a range of high and low level `Shaker` style units; open plan Dining Area and Snug with Cclindric log burning stove on granite hearth; Lounge with marble floor with underfloor heating and a high vaulted ceiling; Drawing Room with picture wall floor to ceiling windows; Inner Hallway; Cloaks with w.c.; Utility Room; Home Office (or 4th Bedroom).

Bedroom Passage: Master Bedroom with Ensuite Shower Room and window seat; two further double Bedrooms with a range of built-in wardrobes; Shower Room comprising a large walk-in shower.

Specification includes: Oil fired central heating; PVC double glazed windows; PVC fascias; Oak internal doors throughout; Lounge with marble flooring and underfloor heating; modern fitted Kitchen with appliances; modern fully tiled Shower Room and Ensuite Shower Room.

Outside: Spacious tarmacadam driveway with ample parking. Integral Garage (7.453 x 4.241) with automatic roller door, light and power.

Gardens in lawn to sides and front, well-screened by mature hedge and timber fence borders. Patio area to front with rockery and shrub bed, and second patio to rear enjoying panoramic tree-top views.