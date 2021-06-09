Stunning country residence

The property has a stunning individual architectural design with many authentic features including reclaimed Gothic style front doors, reclaimed wood strip floors and a beautiful spiral staircase.

At the heart of the home lies a magnificent open plan kitchen with dining area and doors leading the the rear gardens, open plan to the the adjoining vaulted sun room with inset cast iron multi-fuel stove and feature windows.

The ground floor has three double bedrooms each with ensuite shower rooms and the first floor has additional accommodation which has B&B approvals, including an open plan games room or living room with two adjoining bedrooms, one with ensuite shower room.

A wonderful opportunity for those seeking a modern individual home with character in a mature and leafy country setting.

Summary

Striking vaulted entrance hallway with reclaimed solid wood Gothic style front doors and feature cast iron spiral staircase and reclaimed oak strip wooden floor

Elegant drawing room with feature gothic style windows, antique style fireplace and double doors to the rear garden and reclaimed maple strip wooden floor

Stunning open plan kitchen with dining area leading to a vaulted sun room

Vaulted sun room with feature windows and double doors to the rear patio area and an inset cast iron multi-fuel stove

Five Spacious bedrooms, three bedrooms on the ground floor, each with ensuite shower rooms and two bedrooms on the first floor, one with ensuite shower room

First floor games room, reception room or home office

Separate family room

Bathroom on the ground floor with modern style suite including bath, WC and wash hand basin

Spacious site with entrance pillars and electric gates with GSM intercom, leading to an attractive driveway and parking area

Neat gardens extending to approximately 1 acre, laid out extensively in lawns surrounding the property with patio areas

Detached double garage block with 3.25m high ceilings and electric garage doors

Fibre broadband into property

Wood Pellet heating system

Solar panels for water heating