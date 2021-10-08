Spectacular country home

This is why Independent Property Estates is delighted to present Pheasant Hill, 12 The New Road, Hillsborough – a stunning, grand family residence situated on an elevated site with stunning countryside views that roll as far as the eye can see. The attention to detail and finish throughout this home both internally and externally is undeniably the last word in luxury.

Pheasant Hill was built in 2006 in natural stone and slate roof, features deep windowsills, high ceilings, oversized skirtings, artisan mouldings and deep architraves. This stunning home, set over two floors, covers approximately 5,800 sq. ft. offering superb accommodation, generous living space and breathtaking, mature landscaped gardens with and multiple entertainment areas that must be seen to be believed.

This unique family home was constructed by Barwood Construction to an unparalleled standard of workmanship.

Pheasant Hill is accessed through electric private security gates with intercom which yield to a sweeping tree lined tarmac driveway providing ample secure parking at the front.

There is also access to a double garage and gated access to the workshop. From here you enter the grand entrance hall, with its solid oak wooden flooring and feature exposed stone wall, which sets the tone for what is to come, as you start your journey through this luxurious family residence.

The bathrooms and ensuite sanitary ware is from Beggs and Partners, the ultimate in high specification bathroom products. The property also boasts an exceptionally well finished double car garage which is secured with electric up and over doors and a separate workshop.

Outside there are multiple stunning entertainment areas, a stone summer house, exterior lights and extensive wrap around gardens with rolling lawns.