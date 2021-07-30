More than just a home

The Cornmill is well located on the Lurgan Road which is just 3 miles from Dromore and the A1 dual carriageway which leads to Lisburn, Newry and the M1 motorway, making it also an ideal option for those who wish to run a business from home or indeed who just need to commute. Viewing is very highly recommended to fully appreciate all that The Cornmill offers.

* Spacious well planned accommodation of approximately 4,000sqft to include three integral garages, comprises vestibule, spacious entrance hall with vaulted ceiling, cloakroom, lounge, family room, dining room, spacious kitchen/ dining/ living area, three downstairs bedrooms (master with en-suite), bathroom, rear hall, utility room, cloakroom, spacious first floor gallery landing, study area, first floor bedroom with en-suite.

* Integral three car garage with office. Large machinery workshop in its own yard with access to the Lough Road.

* Grounds around the house and gardens comprise three fields of approximately four acres which are all hedged and have an array of oak,ash, beech and scotch pine trees. The land can be accessed from the lough road if desired.

* High specification finish throughout which includes; under-floor oil fired central heating, upvc double glazed windows, solid oak skirting, architrave, panelled doors, staircase and built-in vacuum system.

* Beautiful cream coloured traditional style fitted kitchen with granite work- surfaces and a range of built-in appliances.

* Contemporary white coloured sanitary-ware to bathroom, en-suites and cloakrooms

* Feature period style fireplace with cast iron inset and gas fire in family room

* The master bedroom includes an en-suite and a dressing room

