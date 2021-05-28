Explore this stunning Crumlin home, which could be yours for just £595,000
Seldom does a property of the calibre of 34 Tully Road, Nutts Corner come onto the market for sale.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 3:10 pm
Updated
Friday, 28th May 2021, 3:21 pm
This eye-catching Georgian inspired home was thoughtfully designed by award winning architect Des Ewing, and features an array of features such as sash windows, high ceilings, deep moulded skirtings and architraves.
Attention to detail is quite simply exceptional throughout, with the current owners ensuring every room was finished to the highest standard.
