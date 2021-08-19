Valley View House, 250 Ballynahinch Road, Dromore

Independent Property Estates presents this magnificent home, set at £649,950 with an address at Valley View House 250 Ballynahinch Road, Dromore, BT25 1EU.

Details

''This property is has some of the most amazing and stunning panoramic countryside views and offers the new buyers the full experience of ultimate serenity.

''You cannot help but be overwhelmed by the quality specification of this family residence. Over two floors, 250 Ballynahinch Road covers approximately 4,000 sq. ft. offering superb accommodation, generous living space and breath-taking, mature and manicured lawn gardens.

''250 Ballynahinch Road is accessed through electric security gates which yield to a sweeping tarmac driveway that provides ample secure parking at the front and access to the double garage.

''From here you enter the grand entrance hall, with its feature marble flooring and the stunning marble staircase, which is truly breath-taking, this sets the tone for what is to come, as you start your journey through this amazing family home.

''The property also boasts a well finished double car garage which is secured with two roller shutter doors.

Outside there is a range of stunning entertainment areas with exterior lights and extensive wrap around gardens with rolling lawns, multiple entertainment / relaxing areas and a gazebo ideal for a hot-tub or home bar / entertainment room.

''This residence also boasts an additional 6 Acres of Land for the new buyers to enjoy or rent out on a commercial / agricultural basis subject to relevant permissions.

''This is the perfect place to unwind, relax and admire the breath-taking countryside views.

''250 Ballynahinch Road is a short distance to Hillsborough, Ballynahinch, Dromore Town Centre and close to Dromore Primary School, Dromore High School, Bus and Arterial Routes, to Belfast, Dublin and beyond.

''Only on viewing this stunning Family Residence and taking in the magnificent Countryside views which are splendidly laid out in front of you, can this Home be truly appreciated.''

