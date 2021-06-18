Contemporary country home

Recently built by the present owners, this contemporary home offers many bespoke quality features and the highest standards of construction and presentation throughout.

The spacious interior has been carefully thought out to provide a highly adaptable layout ensuring that this superb property will meet the many demands of modern day family living.

Only a short drive to Upper Ballinderry with its large convenience store and access to the main Moira to Airport Road make this location perfect for accessing many leading schools and commuting throughout the province.

SUMMARY

Spacious and highly adaptable accommodation / approximately 3500 square feet to include garage / exceptional levels of specification throughout and excellent b84 energy rating

Highly desirable rural location with shops nearby and access to main arterial route for easy commuting and access to many schools

Fabulous open plan reception hall and family living area with feature gallery landing above and full height windows overlooking gardens

Spacious lounge with recessed remote control flame effect fire

Dining room with polished porcelain floor and double doors to large deck overlooking gardens

Luxury fitted kitchen with open plan dining/family living area with trifold doors to large deck area overlooking gardens

Utility room with cloakroom and stairs to study/games room

Five spacious bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes