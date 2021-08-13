Image courtesy of 360residential

With a guide-price of a cool £1,795,000, this superbly detailed 6,000 sq ft home offers a unique opportunity to live in one of Lisburn’s most exclusive rural areas.

According to estate agent, 360 Residential Lisburn, this beautiful home sits on a one acre site, surrounded by extensive gardens, with panoramic views over the city.

Situated at 74 Drumbo Road, Drumbo, Lisburn, BT27 5TX, check out its exquisite features and pictures below:

Internal features

Solid concrete flooring to ground and first floors;

Solid concrete feature staircase;

Deep moulded skirting boards and architraves - painted;

Traditional panelled internal doors;

Feature cornicing to Reception Hall and Drawing Room;

Feature 11ft ceilings;

Luxury gas fires to Family Day Room and Drawing Room;

Principal Suite (900 sq ft) features an Entrance Lobby, Living Area, Reading Area, Bathroom, Dressing Room and the option of a luxury gas fire;

Guest Annexe accessed by a private staircase to include Living Area, Dressing Room and Ensuite.

External features

Natural stone sills;

Traditional slate roof;

Sliding sash windows;

Timber / aluminium sliding patio doors;

Traditional hardwood front door;

Electric remote controlled garage doors;

Electric remote controlled entrance gates;

Asphalt / SMA surfaced driveway;

Planting and hedging to boundaries;

All lawn areas sown in grass seed;

Covered Morning / Breakfast Terrace;

Covered Evening Terrace;

Planning approval for additional Detached Studio (optional extra).

To find out more, visit: www.360residential.co.uk or contact 028 9066 8883 / [email protected]