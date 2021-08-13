Check out this designer Drumbo mansion up for sale at a cool £1,795,000
Check out this magnificent six-bedroom, five-bathroom sprawling 6,000 sq. feet home in Drumbo, designed by award-winning Des Ewing.
With a guide-price of a cool £1,795,000, this superbly detailed 6,000 sq ft home offers a unique opportunity to live in one of Lisburn’s most exclusive rural areas.
According to estate agent, 360 Residential Lisburn, this beautiful home sits on a one acre site, surrounded by extensive gardens, with panoramic views over the city.
Situated at 74 Drumbo Road, Drumbo, Lisburn, BT27 5TX, check out its exquisite features and pictures below:
Internal features
Solid concrete flooring to ground and first floors;
Solid concrete feature staircase;
Deep moulded skirting boards and architraves - painted;
Traditional panelled internal doors;
Feature cornicing to Reception Hall and Drawing Room;
Feature 11ft ceilings;
Luxury gas fires to Family Day Room and Drawing Room;
Principal Suite (900 sq ft) features an Entrance Lobby, Living Area, Reading Area, Bathroom, Dressing Room and the option of a luxury gas fire;
Guest Annexe accessed by a private staircase to include Living Area, Dressing Room and Ensuite.
External features
Natural stone sills;
Traditional slate roof;
Sliding sash windows;
Timber / aluminium sliding patio doors;
Traditional hardwood front door;
Electric remote controlled garage doors;
Electric remote controlled entrance gates;
Asphalt / SMA surfaced driveway;
Planting and hedging to boundaries;
All lawn areas sown in grass seed;
Covered Morning / Breakfast Terrace;
Covered Evening Terrace;
Planning approval for additional Detached Studio (optional extra).
To find out more, visit: www.360residential.co.uk or contact 028 9066 8883 / [email protected]