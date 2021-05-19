Beautiful Hillsborough home

This stylish home has been loved and enjoyed by the same family for almost 30 years.

The property is flooded with light and offers versatile living space to suit an ever evolving family. Every room has a view over gorgeous landscaped gardens or across open countryside stretching as far as the Sperrin Mountains.

The accommodation consists of a relaxed drawing room, which features a Sandstone fireplace with open fire, stunning open plan lounge, dining and kitchen with attractive balcony, perfect to relax on after a busy day, with stunning views over the countryside.

The kitchen features and excellent range of high and low level units. Silestone worktops. Integrated Bosch dishwasher. Built in Neff 5 ring gas hob, electric double oven and microwave. Miele stainless steel extractor fan. American fridge/freezer, wine rack, breakfast bar. and lazed door from entrance hall.

There is a utility area, WC, two ground floor bedrooms (one of which is currently used as a study) and luxury bathroom. which includes a double shower cubicle with thermostatically controlled shower.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with ensuite and wall to wall fitted wardrobes, as well as two further bedrooms and bathroom.

Outside are secluded landscaped gardens with a magnificent array of colourful flowers and shrubs and a large integral garage.

Hillsborough Village is renowned for its’ Georgian architecture, stunning Forest Park, Castle and Fort.

There is an abundance of coffee houses, award winning restaurants, artisan shops and a Primary School.

A footpath allows safe and easy access to the village which is just over half a mile away.

For those commuting A1 access is only 0.5 mile way and M1 access at Sprucefield is within 2.5 miles.

Internal viewing is essential.