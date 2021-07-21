A stunning Dromore home

That is why Independent Property Estates are honoured to present ‘Skellig House’, 35B Ballynahinch Road, Dromore – a magnificent family residence situated with stunning countryside views that roll as far as the eye can see. The attention to detail and finish throughout this home is undeniably the last word in luxury, writes the estate agent.

Over three floors, Skellig House covers approximately 4,500 sq. ft. offering superb accommodation, generous living space and a breathtaking, mature Gardens and a private Lake that must be seen to be believed. This unique family home was designed by renowned Architect Des Ewing and constructed to an unparalleled standard of workmanship.

The property is accessed through feature pillars which yield to a sweeping driveway with a Donegal Quartz Turning Circle that provides ample secure parking. There is also a large courtyard area providing access to the double garage. From the Turning Circle you enter the grand entrance hall, with its Italian Porcelain-tiled floors by Shellard Tiles Lisburn, which sets the tone for what is to come, as you start your journey through this luxurious home. The Carpets throughout the house are from Glasgow Carpets Lisburn, all of the bathrooms and ensuites are from Beggs and Partners and there are bespoke internal doors.

The property also boasts an exceptionally well finished double car garage and outside there is a stunning entertainment area with exterior lights and extensive wrap around gardens with rolling lawns, multiple entertainment / relaxing areas, feature exposed rock and a private lake with island and pathway ideal for strolling the countryside at your very own back door. This residence also boasts a woodland area with over 3,000 trees and plants.

There is an option to purchase ‘paddock wood’ which measures approx. 0.5 acres.