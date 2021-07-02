60s architecture at its finest

Internally the accommodation is well presented and offers a spacious entrance hall with cloaks cupboard and WC, formal drawing room with sliding door to the formal dining room. There is a good sized hand painted kitchen with casual dining area and garden/sun room. The master suite has a large bedroom, walk in twin wardrobes and ensuite bathroom. There are three further bedrooms and main bathroom. On the basement level there is a fifth bedroom with ensuite shower room, utility room and access to integral double garage.

Outside the stunning mature gardens extend to 1.6 acres with extensive lawns and well stocked beds in shrubs, trees and bushes. There is a large paved sun terrace to the rear and an orchard to the back of the garden plus two summer houses.

Ideal for a family wanting to benefit from a secluded semi-rural location yet remaining close to all amenities.

FEATURES

Architecturally designed split level detached family home on beautifully landscaped gardens of 1.6 acres in mature trees and extensive lawns;

Spacious entrance hall with cloakroom & low flush suite;

Formal drawing room with sliding doors to entertaining sized dining room;

Fully equipped fitted kitchen with casual dining area, separate utility room;

Garden room with doors to extensive paved sun terrace;

Master suite with bedroom, extensive walk in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom;

Three further bedrooms on the first floor;

Basement bedroom with ensuite shower room;

Utility room and boiler room;

Oil fired central heating;

Hardwood double glazed window frames.