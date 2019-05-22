Hillsborough Farmers’ Market returns

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has announced the return of its ever-popular Hillsborough Farmers’ Markets this year.

The markets are scheduled to take place on the last Saturday of each summer month, the first of which is taking place on Saturday May 25 from 10am-3pm in the picturesque setting of the Dark Walk at Hillsborough Fort.

This year will see an additional fourth market being added to the line-up on the last Saturday of August, giving visitors even more opportunity to enjoy all that the specialist traders, local to the council area and from further afield, have to offer.

Visitors can once again expect an array of seasonal produce with additional offerings to include horticulture and handmade organic skincare. Marketgoers will experience a delicious array of fresh, artisan foods and home-grown favourites, including speciality rare-breed meats, seasonal and local vegetables, award-winning charcuterie, preserves, chutneys and pickles, Irish Artisan Cheeses, fresh bread and cakes.

Local producers attending the first of the Hillsborough Farmers’ Markets will include Castlescreen Farm, who will showcase their delicious offering of veg roll, burgers, steaks and joints from their free-range, grass-fed Dexter beef herd.

Award-winning produce will also be available including a fine range of mouth-watering French patisserie from Mange Tout Deli. Popular artisan producers, many of whom have grown to be popular draws to the Hillsborough Farmers’ Markets, include Ke Nako Biltong, Bara Bakehouse, Wee ChoCo, Tom and Ollie, as well as Indie Fude’s artisan Irish cheese stall and The Parson’s Nose pantry of homemade breads and cakes.

Hillsborough Farmers’ Market also offers visitors delicious street food from specialist artisan vendors who have quickly become forerunners in the much-loved Northern Ireland ‘foodie’ scene.

These include newcomer, Foodpath Street Food, who has created a special gourmet menu bringing restaurant quality food to the street food scene, and barista coffee specialists, Coffee Angels, serving Lisburn based roastery, Johnston’s Coffee.

Organisers have made sure our furry friends will be catered for with healthy, tasty treats from Armstrong’s Twisted Fish.

Specialised horticultural and craft offerings from the popular Cottage Garden Plants and in klöver will also be available.

And visitors can look forward to seeing other traders including Lisburn-based Ellie Mac Candles and Hillsborough’s own Wendy Ward who will be joining various markets this year.

Commenting on the first Hillsborough Farmers’ Market of the year, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin said: “We’re excited to welcome the return of our series of Hillsborough Farmers’ Markets and are extremely pleased to be able to offer a fourth market in 2019.

“These markets act as the perfect stage for local producers from the council area and throughout Northern Ireland to showcase their unique, artisan produce and interact with the general public, as well of course as being a great experience to visit.”

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council trader Louise Dornan of Crumbs Vegan Bakery added: “I have been trading with my handmade vegan cakes at Hillsborough Farmers Markets for three years now and am excited to return again this year. The markets are a great way for local producers to get to know their customers and most importantly introduce their business to the wide variety of consumers who travel from far and wide to attend.”