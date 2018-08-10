Help to get Lisburn folk go out and about

A new website has been launched dedicated to providing the people of Lisburn and the wider County Antrim with details on the great outdoors.

OutmoreNI.com contains detailed information and interactive mapping of local outdoor trails, community walking paths and outdoor venues across the County.

The website also covers other parts of Northern Ireland with a total of 700 trails and 200 outdoor venues present.

OutmoreNI.com acts as a ‘one stop shop’ for information on outdoor recreation for users of all abilities and backgrounds, including complete beginners through to serious enthusiasts. Its goal is to help local people to discover the trails and outdoor facilities that can be found in Antrim.

The driving force behind the website is a not for profit organisation called Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland (ORNI), whose remit is to develop, manage and promote outdoor recreation for Northern Ireland.

The website is now live and can be found by visiting OutmoreNI.com.