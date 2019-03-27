Get in gear for ‘wheely’ great charity event

Phoenix Cycling Club has teamed up with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to deliver its Annual Charity Sportive on Sunday April 28.

The cycling challenge offers two routes for participants to choose from – a longer route of around 80 miles and a shorter one of 55 miles, both starting at Lisburn Racquets Club at 10am and heading out to Castlewellan.

After a food stop, the shorter route will leave Castlewellan and head to Spa, Ballynahinch and then back to Lisburn, while the longer route will go on to Newcastle, Clough, Downpatrick and Killyleagh before returning to join the other cyclists in Lisburn Racquets Club for a post-ride barbecue.

The cost to enter the event is £20. All proceeds will go to Autism NI and the Mayor’s nominated charity, Cancer Fund for Children.

The Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin, said: “I am pleased that the council has the opportunity to partner with Phoenix Cycle Club to take cyclists, of all abilities, through the picturesque County Down. All money raised from this cycle challenge will be donated to two great charities, who are continuing to provide much needed support to individuals and families. I encourage both seasoned cyclists and families to take part and enjoy being active outdoors for a great cause.”

Eamon Gorman of Phoenix Cycle Club added: “On behalf of the club, I want to thank Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council for their generous support of the event, along with other local businessmen Donagh McGovern and Maurice McGivern of Centra and Brian Henry of Bib and Tucker Catering Services, Lisburn. Their support has allowed us to continue this annual event and make a difference to the lives of people affected by cancer and autism.”