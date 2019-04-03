Funding boost for Resurgam

The Resurgam Trust in Lisburn recently got a funding boost from safefood as part of its Community Food Initiatives.

The Trust will share a total of £538,000, which is being divided between 14 projects across Ireland, five of which are in Northern Ireland.

The Resurgam Trust is working in partnership with local families to promote shopping skills, meal planning, budgeting and cooking skills.

Discussing the work at the Resurgam Trust, Jodie Portis, CFI Co-ordinator said: “The Resurgam Trust’s vision for our Community Food Initiative is for families within our communities to have the capacity to make positive changes to their diet. By working in partnership with families and a wide range of other agencies we will identify barriers to health eating and increase awareness and access to healthy food through growing, shopping, meal planning, budgeting, cooking and eating healthy options.”

Kevin Campbell, a Development Worker at Resurgam said: “The Resurgam Trust’s vision for our Community Food Initiative is for families within our communities to have the capacity to make positive changes to their diet. By working in partnership with families and a wide range of other agencies we will identify barriers to health eating and increase awareness and access to healthy food through growing, shopping, meal planning, budgeting, cooking and eating healthy options.”