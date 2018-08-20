Lisburn Library on Linenhall Street will the venue for a free drop-in session for Hearing Aid users in September.

The event includes hearing aid maintenance, batteries and advice and support and will be held on Wednesday, September 26, from 1.30-3.30pm.

Those who attend can avail of new batteries and ear mould tubing for NHS hearing aids, information on how to use and clean their hearing aids, information on hearing loss, and all the services that can help, and also have their hearing checked (note: this is not a hearing test). The Hearing Aid user Support Service Sessions will take place every fourth Wednesday in the month from 1.30- 3.30pm. The September session will be followed by further sessions on Wednesday, October 24; and Wednesday, November 28.

A spokesperson stated: “Our sessions can get very busy - please bear with us while we try to help you.”

Anyone with enquiries can contact Hazel Wilson, Hearing Aid Liaison Officer, on 07342 994453 or by emailing Hazel.Wilson@hearingloss.org.uk