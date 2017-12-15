Former Miss Northern Ireland Meagan Green reveals her makeup bag secrets

Former Miss Northern Ireland winner and Miss World contestant model Meagan Green, who hails from Lisburn, believes a great makeup look begins with maintaining a healthy skincare routine.

Meagan, who is a successful model and personality represented by Alison Clarke’s ACA Models since 2012, is also the partner of International Great Britain ice-hockey star, Craig Peacock who also plays for the EIHL Glasgow Braehead Clan.

Meagan's Makeup bag

Meagan explains, “The key to a great makeup look starts with great skin. My daily routine starts every morning with my Environ Skincare routine. This includes my Environ AVST moisturiser & Environ Colostrum. Once these products have been absorbed into the skin I start my makeup look depending on what the day holds and what the job brief requests.

“Every look usually starts the same way; a primer will hold your base in place and this is essential when you need it to stay put all day. I’ve tried a few but my favourite is from MAC, their ‘Prep & Prime Fix’.

“For foundation I love the coverage and flawless finish of Paddy McGurgan’s Make-Up Studio Face-It Light Cream Foundation and I set this with his Make-Up Studio Translucent powder and a little contour with the Make-Up Studio Bronzer. This is a great colour for my complexion and a healthy glow is always on trend.

“My day looks usually consist of golden and bronzed eyes, a little eyeliner with mascara and a natural pink lip. Or for an evening look I usually try a smokey eye with liner and false lashes, teamed with a strong lip, either reds or a strong berry shade.

“Over the years I have found a routine that works, plus I’ve trialled countless products & brands so I know what works for me and what works for specific looks. Different looks are needed for different jobs - for example; photo shoot makeup is not appropriate for events nor PR jobs, and what one client requests another will want something completely different. As they say in this industry, ‘No two days are the same!’

“My ‘Make Up Forever’ waterproof lip liner from the Paddy McGurgan’s Make-Up Pro Store in Belfast. I swear by these and I have them in nearly every colour. They are a must have as they do not budge all day, even through coffee breaks, business lunches, interviews, wardrobe changes and long, busy days. “This is essential for a busy, on the go person like myself. My lippy stays put from 6am right through to that evening.

“Apart from my must have ‘Make Up Forever’ waterproof lip liner, my desert island essential is a great mascara. There’s nothing like a va-va-voom, lashtastic look. This item will be used with every single makeup look from the bare minimum, natural-beauty look to a vampy and sultry, red carpet event. I swear by the Rimmel - ‘Scandaleyes Reloaded’; It gives great results at an affordable price.

“I love nothing more than getting my makeup professionally applied by the team at Paddy McGurgan’s Make-Up Pro Store; especially for an important event or big night out. They truly are artists and they never fail to have me feeling and looking a billion dollars.”