Food glorious food at the castle

Get set for a scrumptious summer as a transformed Hillsborough Castle and Gardens invites visitors to its first ever food festival, from Friday July 5 to Sunday July 7.

Hosted in partnership with BBC Good Food and supported by Tourism Northern Ireland, tickets are now on sale for the Hillsborough Castle and Gardens Food Festival, giving visitors the chance to discover an array of local flavours and aromas.

Visit the Discover Northern Ireland Tasting Theatre hosted by leading Northern Ireland chef Paula McIntyre and explore the array of artisan produce, street food and pop-up bars with the stunning Castle as a backdrop.

Enjoy live cookery demonstrations, with top culinary tips from local and international chefs, including Nadiya Hussain, Dr Rupy Aujla and Chris Bavin – with more names to be announced. There will also be music and kids’ entertainment on the bandstand, adding to the family festival atmosphere.

Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, said: “We are delighted to be hosting these predominantly local food and drink producers at the Hillsborough Castle and Gardens Food Festival for the first time this year.

“The newly transformed Castle and gardens provide the perfect weekend setting for a foodie extravaganza for all the family to enjoy.”

To book tickets and for more information visit hrp.org.uk/hillsborough-castle